Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Felicitates Employees For Contribution To 'Majhi Vasundhara'

Several employees and officers of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation were felicitated for their significant contributions to the 'Majhi Vasundhara' campaign on Tuesday. The PCMC received top honors in the 'Amrit' category and the 'Green Cover and Biodiversity' category, earning rewards of Rs. 8 crores and Rs. 2 crores respectively.

The Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan focuses on identifying key action points based on the five elements of nature (Panchamahabuta) to enhance the environment of local bodies across Maharashtra.

In a ceremony held in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the awards to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Administrator and Commissioner Shekhar Singh. The municipality's dedication and efforts towards creating a greener and more sustainable city were applauded.

Awardees

During the standing committee meeting, badges of honour were bestowed upon the esteemed awardees by Singh. Among the recipients were Deputy Engineer of Environment Department Yogesh Alhat, Assistant Park Superintendent Rajesh Vasave, Mechanical Department Executive Engineer Kailas Diwekar, Electrical Department Junior Engineer Dipali Dhede, Building Permit Department Junior Engineer Amol Padalwar, Environment Department Civil Engineering Assistant Anish Oak, Sanjay Talare, Arun Pomane, Virat Rajput and Vishal Surve.