 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative

The Education Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Baroda, adopted the digital e-RUPI payment system to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the process

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative | Sourced

In a major milestone, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has successfully distributed school essential kits, including raincoats, shoes, and stationery, to nearly 49,000 students through its Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative.

The Education Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Baroda, adopted the digital e-RUPI payment system to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the process.

Read Also
Pune Poll Watch: Congress Will Emerge As Single-Largest Party In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says...
article-image

The first phase saw the distribution of kits to approximately 39,000 students, while the remaining 10,000 students received their kits during the second phase. The second phase included students who were enrolled late in their respective schools.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "This year's successful implementation of DBT has enabled us to provide high-quality essentials to our students. Digital payment systems like e-RUPI ensured funds were used efficiently, benefiting the children. With the experience gained from this year's initiative, we are confident of an even quicker and more efficient process in the future, ensuring that every student continues to benefit from such initiatives."

FPJ Shorts
Beware of 'Ganja Toffees': Kerala Excise Department Issues Urgent Alert to Parents Over Ganja-Laced Sweets Targeting Students
Beware of 'Ganja Toffees': Kerala Excise Department Issues Urgent Alert to Parents Over Ganja-Laced Sweets Targeting Students
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18
Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18
5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy Case
5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy Case
Read Also
Pune Poll Watch: Devendra Fadnavis & Tejasvi Surya Are My Idols In Politics, Says BJP's Kunal Tilak...
article-image

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, "Using e-RUPI, we have optimised fund usage and simplified the entire process for parents and students. The challenges from this year, including vendor empanelment and verification of quality products, have provided valuable learnings that will ensure faster and more efficient DBT implementation in the coming years." "As schools reopen after the festive season, students will continue receiving size-specific shoes, which have already been delivered to schools by the vendors," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative

Pune Poll Watch: Devendra Fadnavis & Tejasvi Surya Are My Idols In Politics, Says BJP's Kunal Tilak...

Pune Poll Watch: Devendra Fadnavis & Tejasvi Surya Are My Idols In Politics, Says BJP's Kunal Tilak...

Not Just Kaas: Visit Blooms at Sundargad and Sada Waghapur for Stunning Floral Display

Not Just Kaas: Visit Blooms at Sundargad and Sada Waghapur for Stunning Floral Display

Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner

Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner

Good News: Pune Set to Receive Two New Vande Bharat Trains

Good News: Pune Set to Receive Two New Vande Bharat Trains