Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Distributes Essential Kits To 49,000 Students Through DBT Initiative | Sourced

In a major milestone, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has successfully distributed school essential kits, including raincoats, shoes, and stationery, to nearly 49,000 students through its Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative.

The Education Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Baroda, adopted the digital e-RUPI payment system to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the process.

The first phase saw the distribution of kits to approximately 39,000 students, while the remaining 10,000 students received their kits during the second phase. The second phase included students who were enrolled late in their respective schools.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "This year's successful implementation of DBT has enabled us to provide high-quality essentials to our students. Digital payment systems like e-RUPI ensured funds were used efficiently, benefiting the children. With the experience gained from this year's initiative, we are confident of an even quicker and more efficient process in the future, ensuring that every student continues to benefit from such initiatives."

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, "Using e-RUPI, we have optimised fund usage and simplified the entire process for parents and students. The challenges from this year, including vendor empanelment and verification of quality products, have provided valuable learnings that will ensure faster and more efficient DBT implementation in the coming years." "As schools reopen after the festive season, students will continue receiving size-specific shoes, which have already been delivered to schools by the vendors," he added.