Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Deploys 16 Teams To Curb Air Pollution | Freepik

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken significant steps to combat air pollution within the industrial city. To address this issue, PCMC has mobilised 16 dedicated teams comprising deputy engineers, sanitary inspectors, and civil engineering assistants, among others. These teams have been tasked with the responsibility of visiting construction sites within their respective wards. During their visits, they document these sites through photographs or videography. If they find any violations of pollution control provisions, they have the authority to impose fines, issue notices, or even seal the non-compliant workplaces.

As per PCMC's guidelines, it is compulsory for under-construction buildings, both public and private, to be shielded with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin. Water must be continually sprinkled during demolition and the loading and unloading of construction materials, with recycled water from nearby municipal sewage treatment plants used for these purposes. Additionally, construction sites in the city are required to install CCTV cameras and sensor-based air pollution monitors.

Read Also Pune: PMC To Repaint Zebra Crossings For Pedestrian Safety

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised that the open burning of any waste, including solid waste, is strictly prohibited, and citizens are encouraged to report such incidents through the Smart Sarathi app. The transport department and traffic authorities have also been asked to enforce vehicle emission norms, ensure valid pollution control (PUC) certificates, and monitor vehicle overloading. Furthermore, PCMC has directed the owners of dhabas, bakeries, restaurants, and hotels in the city to opt for eco-friendly options in their kitchens and reduce the use of diesel generators.

Meanwhile, the enforcement of air pollution control guidelines has led to the collection of over ₹26 lakh in fines within two days. City engineer Sanjay Kulkarni provided this information, highlighting the city's commitment to tackling air pollution.

Measures taken to control air pollution:

Ban on open burning of garbage

Emphasis on increasing the number of EV buses

Covering the sides of under-construction buildings with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin

Spraying water on building materials to prevent airborne particles that can cause air pollution

Installing 35-foot high metal sheet enclosures for under-construction buildings exceeding 70 metres in height

Limited time on fireworks during Diwali (7 pm to 10 pm)

Read Also Savitribai Phule Pune University Drops To 210th Spot In QS Asia University Rankings 2024

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)