Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments In Chikhali, Bhosari; See Pics |

In a measure to tackle unauthorised encroachments, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) initiated a series of actions on Friday, targeting the Chikhali and Bhosari areas.

The operation primarily focused on wards no 2 and 8, resulting in the removal of approximately 6,500 square feet of reinforced concrete constructions (RCC), metal sheds, and other encroachments.

The comprehensive operation involved several key actions, including the dismantling of a 4,000-square-foot RCC structure in the Chikhali-Moi Phata area, the removal of a boundary wall in the Indrayani Nagar area, the elimination of a 500-square-foot metal shed near the Indrayani Nagar Mini Market, and the dismantling of a 2,000-square-foot metal shed in Bhosari MIDC.

These encroachment removal activities were conducted under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil, and City Engineer Makarand Nikam. The operation was successfully executed with the involvement of Assistant Commissioner Anna Bodde, Deputy Engineer Suryakant Mohite, Junior Engineer Sandeep Vaidya, Chandrakant Patil, Priyanka Mhaske, Rachna Dalvi, Rita Jadhav, Balaji Kamble, Ketki Kulkarni, and Sandeep Wadile. The municipal police staff, Maharashtra Security Force, and Maharashtra Police provided crucial support for this endeavour.

Following the operation, PCMC has appealed to citizens to refrain from leaving vehicles abandoned on the road and erecting unauthorized stalls, hoardings, and banners. Additionally, instructions were issued to citizens to cooperate in maintaining clean footpaths, contributing to a cleaner and more organised urban environment.

