 Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC cracks down on encroachments
The campaign was carried out through all the zonal offices in Pimpri Chinchwad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) conducted an extensive anti-encroachment campaign on Thursday, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and pedestrian movement in the city.

The campaign was carried out through all the zonal offices in Pimpri Chinchwad, and action was taken against various types of encroachments, including handcarts, unauthorised food stalls, huts, tempos, flexes, banners, and other unauthorized structures.

The action against banners and flexes comes days after a huge illegal advertising hoarding collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad killing 5 people.

