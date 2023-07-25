Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Urges Preventive Measures For Dengue Control

In a bid to prevent the outbreak of dengue, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh ordered the municipal administration to take necessary precautions and intensify the search for mosquito breeding sites. Negligence in destroying these breeding places, despite repeated instructions, will result in strict action against establishments, construction sites, housing societies, shops, and houses found in violation, he ordered.

A review meeting chaired by Commissioner Singh was held at the main administrative building of the PCMC on Tuesday.

The discussion revolved around the measures taken and planned to curb the dengue outbreak. Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Medical Officer Dr Laxman Gophane, and other officials were present during the meeting.

Special team to conduct health check-up campaign for students

Emphasizing preventive measures for dengue control, Commissioner Shekhar Singh urged the authorities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites as a top priority. To achieve this, he instructed the deployment of more teams to punish offenders found responsible for these breeding spots. Regular inspections across various parts of the city, including industrial establishments, offices, households, and commercial shops, are to be carried out by augmenting the required manpower in the teams. Additionally, a special awareness campaign targeting the public will be initiated.

Furthermore, Commissioner Singh directed the municipal administration to hold meetings with housing society representatives at the ward level, providing them with vital information on preventing dengue outbreaks. Special measures have been planned for villages near the city where the dengue has already spread.

Among the infected patients, the number of students is high. In response, a special team will be formed to carry out a health check-up campaign for students, educate them and their parents about the disease, and guide them on necessary precautions.

Medical Officer Dr Laxman Gofane reported that currently, 27 suspected dengue patients have been identified in the city. Surveillance and necessary preventive measures are being implemented, including drug spraying and fumigation in the affected areas. All municipal hospitals and clinics have been equipped with rapid kits for dengue screening, and a sentinel screening center operates at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for definitive diagnosis.

Dr Gofane also urged citizens to be vigilant about symptoms of eye infection, which include twitching of the eyelids, constant burning, watering, and discharge of dirt from the eyes.

Read Also Pune: Leopard Attack Kills Cow And 2 Dogs Killed In Velhe Taluka

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)