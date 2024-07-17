Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Watches 'Chandu Champion' With Real Hero Murlikant Petkar | X/@shekhardalal

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and shared that he watched Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' with India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, on whose life the Kabir Khan directorial is based.

"I had the immense honour of attending the screening of the movie 'Chandu Champion,' which is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Padma Shri Murlikant Petkarji. Sharing this moment with Murlikant Petkarji himself was surreal and deeply inspiring," Singh wrote.

Stating that it is a "powerful story of resilience and determination and serves as a reminder to never give up, no matter the odds", Singh said that the civic body will show this film to 5,000 students across PCMC.

"As a proud resident of #PCMC, it fills me with immense pride to see his story celebrated. The screening was attended by 9th and 10th standard PCMC School students, and we are excited to announce that we will be showing this inspirational film to 5,000 students across #PCMC," he said.

Released on June 14, 'Chandu Champion' received rave reviews from critics, however, it achieved moderate success at the box office.

Who is Murlikant Petkar?

Born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra's Sangli, Petkar developed a keen interest in sports at a very young age. He was particularly good at wrestling, athletics, and hockey. He once defeated the village head's son in wrestling and faced the villagers' wrath. As a result, he ran away to Pune where he enrolled in the Boys Battalion of the Indian Army. Petkar then found himself amid the 1965 Indo-Pak war where he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was run over by a car and also lost his memory. However, his extraordinary courage and willpower helped him make significant recovery in a short span of two years.

In 1967, Petkar became the Maharashtra State Champion in shot-put, javelin throw, discus throw, weightlifting, table tennis and archery. In 1968, he participated in table tennis at the Summer Paralympics and cleared the first round. He also won four medals in swimming at these games. However, the highlight of his career was the gold he won in the 50-metre freestyle swimming event in the 1972 Summer Paralympics held in Germany. With this achievement, he set a new world record and became India's first Paralympic gold medallist.

Petkar was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2018.