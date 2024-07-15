Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Spotted Waiting At Metro Station Like Ordinary Citizen | X/@nikhilnisus

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh was recently spotted at a metro station waiting to board the train like an ordinary citizen.

A X (formerly Twitter) user noticed him and clicked a picture. Posting the picture, he wrote, "WOW, found the Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Shekhar Singh waiting for the metro like a normal person, while many are found flaunting their privileges."

WOW, found the Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Shekhar Singh waiting for the metro like a normal person, while many are found flaunting their privileges.@pcmcindiagovin @PCMCSarathi @shekhardalal @metrorailpune @mahametro @Team_PCMC pic.twitter.com/vC14MIUOGM — nikhil k Choudhary (@nikhilnisus) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the metro is fast becoming the preferred mode of commute for the citizens of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. This was seen on June 30 when a record 1,99,437 passengers travelled by metro, marking its highest single-day ridership ever.

Pune Metro's official handle shared this update on X, stating, "Pune Metro broke its ridership record on June 30 with 1,99,437 passengers travelling in a single day."

The highest single-day ridership record was previously set last year on August 15 with 1.69 lakh passengers benefiting from the metro.

Regarding upcoming expansions, Pune Metro plans to invite the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for final inspections and safety clearances of Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate stations by the end of July. The aim is to commence operations on this stretch before Ganeshotsav in September and ahead of the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October, as per officials. Furthermore, the Centre has expedited the extension of Pune Metro rail from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and from Ramwadi to Wagholi, which will connect central Pune with rapidly growing suburbs, reducing travel time and easing road congestion.