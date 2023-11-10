Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Launches State-of-the-Art Vehicles Under National Clean Air Program |

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh inaugurated seven state-of-the-art vehicles on Thursday at the main administrative building of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, aiming to enhance the city's air quality under the National Clean Air Program.

Key officials, including Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil and Joint City Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, were present.

Following the 15th Central Finance Commission's recommendation, funds have been allocated for comprehensive air quality improvement, water management, and solid waste measures.

The City Action Plan, endorsed by the Central Pollution Control Board, involves using road washer-equipped vehicles to clean city roads and installing Movable Fog Cannon Dust Suppression Systems on five vehicles for pollution reduction in main squares.

