 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Invites Citizens' Suggestions For Future Technological Advancements; Check Out Responses
PCMC residents responded with a variety of suggestions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Tuesday invited suggestions from citizens regarding the technological advancements they would like to see in the functioning of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Singh asked, "If there was one technological innovation you'd wish to see in #PCMC, what would it be? What do you think will improve the efficiency of the administration?"

PCMC residents responded with a variety of suggestions.

One user mentioned, "My suggestions - 1) Open data portal 2) AI-powered Sarathi helpline 3) SAP workflow for PCMC department work 4) VR & AR for awareness 5) Road quality inspection through a camera-mounted vehicle 6) Drone to manage property and infra projects 7) App for PMPML bus 8) Fiber optics internet."

Another user suggested, "Sir, there should be an easy interface for property buyers to remark/raise complaints on OC/CC certificates and other approvals issued to property developers. Making this process online will help PCMC monitor non-compliance closely through users themselves. Many times, it's seen that developers don't abide by the commitments given while issuing OC/CC, and buyers keep bearing the brunt for years together."

Maratha Reservation: 500 Protesters Booked For Blocking Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Setting Tyres Ablaze
