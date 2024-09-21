Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Approves 'Harit Setu' Project - All You Need To Know About It | X/@maheshklandge

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) standing committee on Friday approved the ambitious 'Harit Setu' project, which is aimed at transforming the industrial city’s road infrastructure.

The 'Harit Setu' project seeks to create an integrated road network that will improve traffic flow and also promote sustainability through eco-friendly urban designs.

It focusses on creating a modern road network adhering to international standards, designed to meet the needs of all citizens, including pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users. Additionally, it will contribute to lower levels of noise and air pollution across the city. It will also encourage last-mile connectivity to complement the Pune Metro, Railway, ST, and BRT systems.

The pilot phase will cover five major roads in Nigdi-Pradhikaran.

The project has received support from global agencies like Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Global Designing Cities Initiative (GDCI), which will provide expert guidance.

₹200 crore will be raised in the form of green bonds by the municipal corporation for the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The Harit Setu project is a game-changer for Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are now ready to begin work on modernising our roads to make them safer, more accessible, and environmentally sustainable. This project reflects our commitment to creating a better quality of life for all citizens.”