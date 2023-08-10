 Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work

An official from the PCMC Water Supply Department noted that the PCMC has maintained constant communication with the state government concerning this issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is actively considering the resumption of the long-delayed water pipeline project from Pavana Dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has been stalled for a span of 12 years.

An official from the PCMC Water Supply Department noted that the PCMC has maintained constant communication with the state government concerning this issue. He emphasized their objective of devising a comprehensive strategy for the revival of the Pavana Pipeline Project

The proposed undertaking involves the establishment of a direct pipeline connecting Pavana Dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad, spanning a distance of approximately 40 km. The project's commencement in 2011 encountered opposition from local farmers residing in the Maval region. Tragically, on August 9, 2011, three farmers lost their lives due to police firing during a protest against the envisaged water pipeline. The incident led to the suspension of the project.

On the 12th anniversary of the aforementioned firing incident, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge conveyed that the state government is committed to recommencing the project. He stated, "I recently held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He affirmed that the government will engage with the protesting farmers, address their concerns, and fulfil their requisites before proceeding with the project."

Read Also
Pune: Tushar Gandhi Files Police Complaint Against Sambhaji Bhide For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Good Touch Bad Touch' Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Actress Tanisha Mukherjee

'Good Touch Bad Touch' Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Actress Tanisha Mukherjee

Pune NCP City President Prashant Jagtap Visits Manipur

Pune NCP City President Prashant Jagtap Visits Manipur

PCMC On High Alert As Dengue Cases Rise In Pimpri-Chinchwad

PCMC On High Alert As Dengue Cases Rise In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work

Pune: Suryadatta Honours Former NCSC Dr Gulshan Rai

Pune: Suryadatta Honours Former NCSC Dr Gulshan Rai