Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Aims To Resume Pavana Pipeline Work |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is actively considering the resumption of the long-delayed water pipeline project from Pavana Dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has been stalled for a span of 12 years.

An official from the PCMC Water Supply Department noted that the PCMC has maintained constant communication with the state government concerning this issue. He emphasized their objective of devising a comprehensive strategy for the revival of the Pavana Pipeline Project

The proposed undertaking involves the establishment of a direct pipeline connecting Pavana Dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad, spanning a distance of approximately 40 km. The project's commencement in 2011 encountered opposition from local farmers residing in the Maval region. Tragically, on August 9, 2011, three farmers lost their lives due to police firing during a protest against the envisaged water pipeline. The incident led to the suspension of the project.

On the 12th anniversary of the aforementioned firing incident, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge conveyed that the state government is committed to recommencing the project. He stated, "I recently held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He affirmed that the government will engage with the protesting farmers, address their concerns, and fulfil their requisites before proceeding with the project."

