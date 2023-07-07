Pimpri Chinchwad: New RRR Centre At Nana Nani Park

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has inaugurated the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Center at Kapse (Nana-Nani) Park in Morwadi. The center was inaugurated by PCMC Administrator Shekhar Singh in the presence of several dignitaries and officials.

The RRR centres serve as collection points for various unusable items, including clothes, toys, shoes, slippers, books, and more. Residents are encouraged to deposit these items at the nearest RRR Centre, allowing them to be reused or recycled instead of ending up in landfills.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri, launched the mega campaign 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar' on May 15. The campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), focuses on the principles of waste management: RRR. Under the nationwide campaign, cities are encouraged to establish RRR Centres.