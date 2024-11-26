 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Navi Mumbai Officials Visit PCMC's Solid Waste Management Projects In Moshi
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Navi Mumbai Officials Visit PCMC's Solid Waste Management Projects In Moshi

Kailas Shinde, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), congratulated the PCMC for successfully setting up and operating these projects

Updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Navi Mumbai Officials Visit PCMC's Solid Waste Management Projects In Moshi | Sourced

Kailas Shinde, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and Shirish Aardwad, City Engineer, recently visited various projects implemented in Moshi under the solid waste management initiative of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

During the visit, Shinde gathered detailed information about the challenges faced in setting up the projects, including the technical aspects of the waste-to-energy project, as well as the hotel waste-to-biogas and debris management centres.

Kulkarni, Chief Engineer of PCMC, provided a comprehensive overview to the attendees, including a presentation on the collection and processing of solid waste and construction debris generated in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Shinde congratulated the PCMC for successfully setting up and operating these projects. Detailed information was also shared regarding the sustainable and environmentally friendly processes carried out by PCMC for managing various types of solid waste. The project, based on cutting-edge, eco-friendly concepts, was completed despite numerous challenges.

During the site visit, Aardwad, City Engineer of NMMC, along with Rajesh Pawar, Executive Engineer, Jitendra Rawal, Deputy Engineer, and Yogesh Alhat, Deputy Engineer of PCMC, were present.

