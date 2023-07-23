Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner's Online Interaction On Infrastructure & Projects On July 26 |

As part of the "Dialogue With Commissioner" series, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, is set to engage in an online interaction with residents on July 26 at 11 am. The focus of this edition will be on "Infrastructure Facilities and Important Projects in the City." The event is jointly organized by PCMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited.

During this unique initiative, residents are encouraged to participate by filling out a questionnaire that enables them to express various issues in the city. Commissioner Shekhar Singh will address their questions and concerns through a live session on Facebook, aiming to foster better communication and address the community's needs and priorities.

For this, residents will have to download PCMC Smart Sarathi mobile app to get answers related to their suggestions and queries. PCMC Smart Sarathi is an initiative of Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Corporation Ltd. in collaboration with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), to create a sustainable two-way citizen engagement platform. The civic body also puts the dialogue live on Facebook for the same and thus it has appealed to the residents to subscribe to the social media channels of PCMC Smart Sarathi.

