Pimpri Chinchwad: MLA Mahesh Landge Extends Apology To Patel Community; Read The Whole Matter Here

Two days after the physical assault on businessman Naresh Patel by Nitin Borhade, the social activist and spouse of former BJP corporator Sarika Borhade, within the premises of the municipal corporation building in Pimpri Chinchwad, members of the Patel community convened with Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge on Friday.

Borhade, known for his close ties with Landge, faced backlash in the wake of the assault. CCTV cameras had recorded the incident, sparking direct criticism of MLA Landge due to Borhade's strong association with him.

In response, MLA Landge offered his apologies to the Patel community and declared that Borhade and Patel would meet face-to-face in the next two to three days to work towards an amicable resolution. Landge assured the community of his commitment to not support any wrongful actions.

The MLA stressed the importance of recognising the contributions of every community member to the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad city and urged the prevention of similar incidents in the future.

