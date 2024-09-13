 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel

The police took action after Tushar Bhojwani, the hotel manager, filed an FIR at the Wakad Police Station early on Friday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel | Representative pic

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man and booked another after one of them allegedly opened fire at a hotel in Kalewadi on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

According to the information received, Sachin Dattu Nadhe has been arrested, and his accomplice Vinod Jaywant Nadhe has been booked. Both are residents of Jyotiba Nagar in Kalewadi.

The police took action after Tushar Bhojwani, the hotel manager, filed an FIR at the Wakad Police Station early on Friday.

Read Also
Pune Poll Watch: Devendra Fadnavis & Tejasvi Surya Are My Idols In Politics, Says BJP's Kunal Tilak...
article-image

Police reports indicate that Sachin is a known criminal with a record of six offences registered at Pimpri, Sangvi, and Wakad police stations. It is reported that Sachin and Vinod visited the Rahul Bar and Khusboo Hotel, located near the Kalewadi petrol pump, on Thursday. At around 8:45pm, one of them allegedly fired a revolver on the first floor of the hotel.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: CET Cell Cracks Down On 10 Engineering Colleges For Irregular Admissions, Students Take to X Claiming 'No Action Taken Despite Intervention'
Pune: CET Cell Cracks Down On 10 Engineering Colleges For Irregular Admissions, Students Take to X Claiming 'No Action Taken Despite Intervention'
'Nauseating Content': Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Makers SLAMMED For Mallika Sherawat's 'Body-Shaming' Dialogue For Vijay Raaz In Trailer
'Nauseating Content': Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Makers SLAMMED For Mallika Sherawat's 'Body-Shaming' Dialogue For Vijay Raaz In Trailer
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 51 Vacant Positions By October 12; All Details Inside!
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 51 Vacant Positions By October 12; All Details Inside!
Mahua Moitra Files Lokpal Complaint Against SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch; Trinamool MP Alleges 'Improper Conduct & Quid Pro Quo Arrangements'
Mahua Moitra Files Lokpal Complaint Against SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch; Trinamool MP Alleges 'Improper Conduct & Quid Pro Quo Arrangements'

Further investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP to Contest 8-9 Seats in Nashik District Independently for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

AAP to Contest 8-9 Seats in Nashik District Independently for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams Nitesh Rane, Says 'Objectionable Language Creates Rift In Society'

Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams Nitesh Rane, Says 'Objectionable Language Creates Rift In Society'

Army Recruitment Racket Busted; Fake Major Arrested For Running Training Camp

Army Recruitment Racket Busted; Fake Major Arrested For Running Training Camp

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel

Marathwada News: LCB Solves Pimpalgaon Murder Case; Vice President to Inaugurate Samvidhan Manch And...

Marathwada News: LCB Solves Pimpalgaon Murder Case; Vice President to Inaugurate Samvidhan Manch And...