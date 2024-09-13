Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Opening Fire Inside Kalewadi Hotel | Representative pic

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man and booked another after one of them allegedly opened fire at a hotel in Kalewadi on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

According to the information received, Sachin Dattu Nadhe has been arrested, and his accomplice Vinod Jaywant Nadhe has been booked. Both are residents of Jyotiba Nagar in Kalewadi.

The police took action after Tushar Bhojwani, the hotel manager, filed an FIR at the Wakad Police Station early on Friday.

Police reports indicate that Sachin is a known criminal with a record of six offences registered at Pimpri, Sangvi, and Wakad police stations. It is reported that Sachin and Vinod visited the Rahul Bar and Khusboo Hotel, located near the Kalewadi petrol pump, on Thursday. At around 8:45pm, one of them allegedly fired a revolver on the first floor of the hotel.

Further investigation is ongoing.