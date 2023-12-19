Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahesh Landge Commends Scrapping Of Punawale Garbage Depot, Pushes For Effective Waste Disposal Solution; WATCH VIDEO | File Image

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge extended appreciation towards the Maharashtra government for scrapping the proposed garbage depot at Punawale amidst resident protests. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), he highlighted the significance of this decision in averting potential environmental threats in the area, providing substantial relief to local inhabitants.

"Keeping in mind the opposition of the local residents, the state government has decided to scrap the proposed waste depot at Punawale. Due to this decision, the threat to the environment in the Punawale area will be avoided. Also, the residents of this area have got a big relief," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also urged immediate attention to solid waste management initiatives at significant pilgrimage sites like Alandi and Dehu.

#WinterSession2023 My take on Garbage issues in Pimpri Chinchwad



◆ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞!



"Dehu and Alandi are two famous pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra. Millions of devotees visit these places every year. There is no good system of solid waste management in this place, causing danger to the environment. In this regard, the state government should take immediate action and undertake solid waste management projects at the holy pilgrimage sites of Dehu, Alandi," he emphasised.

Additionally, Landge underscored the pressing issue of garbage burning in Dehu Cantonment, adversely affecting nearby areas such as Rupeenagar, Talawade, Nigdi, and Pradhikaran due to smoke exposure.

He wrote, "No arrangement has been made for waste disposal in Dehu Cantonment. So this waste is burnt. Due to this, the residents of Rupeenagar, Talawade, Nigdi and Pradhikaran areas suffer from smoke. The state government should take immediate action in this regard and create a system for proper disposal of waste in Dehu Cantonment."