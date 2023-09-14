 Pimpri Chinchwad: Low-Pressure Water Supply Expected On Friday Evening
Normal water supply is expected to be normal in the morning hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: Low-Pressure Water Supply Expected On Friday Evening | representative pic

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's water supply department has issued a notification regarding water supply changes on September 15. On the evening of September 15, Pimpri Chinchwad will experience low water pressure due to urgent electrical work at the Ravet Water Treatment Center.

Normal water supply is expected to be normal in the morning hours.

article-image

