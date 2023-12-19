Pimpri-Chinchwad: Inter-State Gang Involved In ₹200 Crore Online Task Fraud Busted

Representative Image | File photo

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a sophisticated online task fraud racket that spanned across multiple cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Patna, Vadodara, Jaipur, and Bhilwara. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said the racket was busted by its Crime Branch Unit - 4 and Cyber Team.

Operated by 14 cyber fraudsters through 95 mule accounts, the scheme utilised 250 mobile numbers and a three-tiered approach to deceive people.

Initially targeting financially vulnerable individuals, the fraudsters established accounts and firms in victims' names across various private banks. Following this, they acquired associated kits, including chequebooks and internet banking details. Subsequently, victims were lured with online tasks through WhatsApp and Telegram, leading to fund transfers into the initially created accounts.

The criminals meticulously planned their activities, traversing major cities under the guise of job prospects. They employed local names, rented places, and obtained licenses and certificates online, opening multiple current accounts under firm names across private banks, adding layers of complexity to their fraudulent setup.

The police traced Telegram group operators' IPs to Sharjah (UAE) and Hong Kong, revealing that the gang's fraudulent activities extended to 17 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad alone. The nationwide scale of the fraud could be extensive, with a preliminary assessment indicating transactions totaling ₹200 crore through bank accounts.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner acknowledged the investigation team's work on X (formerly Twitter). "Brilliant job by the investigation team for the advanced technical analysis skills backed by an unfaltering resolve to catch the fraudsters despite their anonymity. A true breakthrough! Keep it up. A job well done.," he wrote.