Pimpri Chinchwad Gears Up For Safe And Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is prepared for the Ganesh visarjan, and facilities have been made available for Ganesh mandals and citizens at major Ganesh immersion ghats in the city. Well-equipped ambulances and medical teams have been deployed in case of emergencies. Additionally, lifeguards, fire brigade personnel, disaster management teams, and security teams have been appointed at these ghats, along with other locations, as informed by Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh.

To ensure that this year's Ganeshotsav concludes in a safe and environmentally friendly manner, the Municipal Corporation is offering various services at ghats. These locations are equipped with medical teams comprising medical staff and facilities along with ambulances.

Idols up for donation are being collected through voluntary alliances, and artificial immersion tanks have been set up at Ganesh Visarjan Ghats on behalf of the Municipal Corporation. Arrangements have also been made for Nirmalya Kunds for the collection of offerings. The fire department has deployed fire brigades at 26 immersion ghats in the city, equipped with rescue materials such as life jackets, rings, buoys, boats, megaphones, and ropes. Civic staff have been appointed through the regional offices, and necessary arrangements have been made at the respective Ganesh Visarjan ghats.

