Pimpri Chinchwad: 'Dialogue with Commissioner' tomorrow on city's water management | PCMC

In a news episode of "Dialogue With Commissioner", the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh will hold a dialogue with residents on Friday at 11 am.

The topic of this edition 'City Water Management'. The event is organized by PCMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Ltd. jointly organize #DialogueWithCommissioner



Topic – City Water Management

Date: 21/04/2023 | Time: 11:00 am



Please click on the link to send your questions.https://t.co/gyiCKOzQYY pic.twitter.com/xGNHz5mRFM — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) April 20, 2023

In this initiative, residents are expected to fill out a questionnaire to convey the various issues in the city to Commissioner Shekhar Singh and he tries to answer their questions on Facebook Live.

For this, people will have to download PCMC Smart Sarathi mobile app to get answers related to their suggestions and queries. PCMC Smart Sarathi is an initiative of Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Corporation Ltd. in collaboration with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), to create a sustainable two-way citizen engagement platform. The civic body also puts the dialogue live on Facebook for the same and thus it has appealed to the residents to subscribe to the social media channels of PCMC Smart Sarathi.