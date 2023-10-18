Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Woman Duped Of ₹18,000 Under False Pretence Of Airline Job | Representative Image

A 27-year-old woman from Navi Sangvi has filed a complaint with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, accusing three individuals of defrauding her of ₹18,619 by promising her an airline job. The alleged scam unfolded between July and October of this year.

In her official statement to the police, the victim revealed that she had come into contact with three individuals identified as Zara Khan, Sneha, and Prakash Singh. They claimed to offer her a job with Indigo Airlines and requested her to transfer money for various purported purposes as part of the formalities required before joining the company.

The accused individuals represented these fees as charges for the ID card, the joining letter, the uniform, and other associated expenses. However, once the victim realised that she had fallen victim to a group of fraudsters, she promptly approached the police to register a formal complaint.

A case has been registered at Navi Sangvi Police Station under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. The authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

