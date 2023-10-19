Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Jadhav (49), who was stationed at Sangvi Police Station.

He was taken into custody for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a 45-year-old woman, with the illicit exchange aimed at preventing legal proceedings based on a complaint.

Allegedly, Jadhav then sought a bribe of ₹60,000 to abstain from taking legal action against the woman and to prevent the filing of a case. Following negotiations, they settled on a bribe amount of ₹50,000 to be paid in two installments.

Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB set up a trap. It was during this operation that Jadhav was apprehended while accepting the first installment of the bribe, which amounted to ₹25,000.

