 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had set up a trap to catch the police officer red-handed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Jadhav (49), who was stationed at Sangvi Police Station.

He was taken into custody for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a 45-year-old woman, with the illicit exchange aimed at preventing legal proceedings based on a complaint.

Allegedly, Jadhav then sought a bribe of ₹60,000 to abstain from taking legal action against the woman and to prevent the filing of a case. Following negotiations, they settled on a bribe amount of ₹50,000 to be paid in two installments.

Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB set up a trap. It was during this operation that Jadhav was apprehended while accepting the first installment of the bribe, which amounted to ₹25,000.

Read Also
Pune: Pundalik Lavhe Appointed City Vice President Of NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Introduces 4 New Bus Routes Via Masulkar Colony

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Introduces 4 New Bus Routes Via Masulkar Colony

Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

Pune: Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati With Two Aboard

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pune: Miraculous Escape As Car Plunges Into 90-Foot Gorge In Varandha Ghat

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe