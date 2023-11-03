Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Men Posing As Cops Abduct And Murder Senior Citizen

Representational Picture |

In a shocking incident that transpired on Tuesday, a 65-year-old man was abducted and brutally beaten to death by individuals claiming to be police officers. This horrific incident has led to the arrest of two individuals by Talegaon Dabhade police.

Police investigations have revealed that the motive behind this tragic murder was rooted in financial reasons. The victim has been identified as Shrikrishna Uddhavarao Takle (65), while the arrested individuals are Shivaji Rajaram Garud (65, a resident of Takve) and Anil Shivlinga Koli (45, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade). The case was reported to the Talegaon Dabhade police by Kiran Shankar Khollam (48, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade).

According to the police, the deceased, Takle, was the father-in-law of the complainant, Khollam. While Takle was at Khollam's residence, the accused individuals forcibly entered the house, posing as police officers. They coerced Takle into a vehicle, claiming to be taking him into custody. However, their true intentions became clear as they transported Takle to the house of Garud's daughter in Chinchwad. There, he was subjected to a brutal beating with a belt over financial matters.

Subsequently, the kidnappers transported Takle to Takve, where he endured another severe assault that tragically resulted in his death. The Talegaon Dabhade police are currently conducting further investigations into this case.

