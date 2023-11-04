Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi | Representational Image

A speeding, intoxicated driver struck three individuals on Dapodi Railway Station Road on Friday evening, subsequently fleeing the scene. A case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station regarding the incident.

Shivaji Gaware, Senior Police Inspector at Bhosari Police Station, shared details of the incident. He stated, "On Friday night, around 9pm, a four-wheeler driver was recklessly speeding while under the influence. Near a dargah on the Dapodi Railway Station Road, he collided with three individuals. After the collision, the driver hastily fled."

Gaware further disclosed that the three injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri.

The police are actively investigating the case.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)