 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi

The three injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi | Representational Image

A speeding, intoxicated driver struck three individuals on Dapodi Railway Station Road on Friday evening, subsequently fleeing the scene. A case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station regarding the incident.

Shivaji Gaware, Senior Police Inspector at Bhosari Police Station, shared details of the incident. He stated, "On Friday night, around 9pm, a four-wheeler driver was recklessly speeding while under the influence. Near a dargah on the Dapodi Railway Station Road, he collided with three individuals. After the collision, the driver hastily fled."

Gaware further disclosed that the three injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri.

The police are actively investigating the case.

Read Also
Pune: When Will Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line Become Operational? Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Drunk Driver Flees After Hitting Three People In Dapodi

Pune Crime: Thieves Target Engineer Couple's Home In Lohegaon, Make Off With Ornaments Worth...

Pune Crime: Thieves Target Engineer Couple's Home In Lohegaon, Make Off With Ornaments Worth...

Pune Metro's October Ridership Takes A Plunge: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Metro's October Ridership Takes A Plunge: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected On November 9 And 10

Pune Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected On November 9 And 10

PM Modi's Objectionable Graffiti At Pune University: Case Registered Against Unidentified Person;...

PM Modi's Objectionable Graffiti At Pune University: Case Registered Against Unidentified Person;...