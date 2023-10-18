Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Bookstall Owner Loses ₹45.53 Lakh In Online Gaming Fraud

Representative Image | File photo

A 26-year-old bookstall owner from Pimpri-Chinchwad fell victim to an online gaming fraud, resulting in a loss of ₹45.53 lakh.

The incident occurred between January and July of this year, during which the individual transferred a total of ₹69.88 lakh to various UPI IDs. Unfortunately, he could only withdraw ₹24.35 lakh before his account on the gaming app was blocked. Subsequent efforts to reinstate his account proved futile, leading the man to realise he had been swindled. Consequently, he filed a complaint with the Pimpri police on Tuesday.

An officer from the Pimpri police explained that the complainant had downloaded an online rummy app and linked his bank account to it. He continued to transfer funds to the UPI IDs provided to him at regular intervals, accumulating a total of ₹69.88 lakh. Additionally, he successfully withdrew ₹24.35 lakh from the app on separate occasions. However, in August, the complainant discovered that his account on the app had been blocked, preventing any further withdrawals. "The complainant still had ₹45.53 lakh trapped within the app," the officer remarked.