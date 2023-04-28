Pimpri Chinchwad: Century of Popular Science Lecture; 100th session on May 1 |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park is all set to host its 100th Popular Science Lecture on May 1 at 5:30 pm.

The residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are cordially invited to be a part of this special event. Anand Chordia from the Eco Factory Foundation will deliver the lecture on sustainable development.

The Popular Science Lecture series has been a regular feature of the park's activities, aimed at educating the public on various scientific topics and promoting scientific temperament.

The event will take place at the Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park auditorium, where all necessary Covid-19 protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of attendees.

