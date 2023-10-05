Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign |

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge on Thursday initiated a campaign aimed at creating a pothole-free city. The campaign comes in response to the formation of potholes due to heavy rains in various areas of the Bhosari assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader mentioned, "Potholes have formed due to rain in various areas of Bhosari assembly constituency. For this purpose, the administration and people's representatives have coordinated and started a campaign to fill potholes in 24 hours."

He urged all citizens to take photos of potholes in their locality and share them via WhatsApp along with the location details on the helpline number 9379909090.

This campaign aims to address the issue of potholes and improve road conditions in the Bhosari area, enhancing overall safety and convenience for residents.

Earlier on Wednesday, Landge announced that an international wrestling complex and training centre have been inaugurated in Bhosari.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated, "A state-of-the-art international wrestling complex and training center at Bhosari is open for wrestlers. I am confident that Olympic players will be created from this complex."