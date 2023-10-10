Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Calls For Accountability In Chlorine Gas Leak Incident |

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge visited Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital to check on individuals admitted following the chlorine gas leak incident at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swimming Pool in Kasarwadi on Tuesday. During his visit, he instructed Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials to take strict action against those responsible for the accident.

In a Twitter post, Landge stated, "A tragic chlorine leakage incident occurred at the Kasarwadi swimming pool, affecting 22 people. They are all being treated at YCM Hospital. I visited the hospital today to check on their condition and immediately instructed PCMC officials to bear the cost of their treatment and to take strict action against the agency responsible for the carelessness."

What is the chlorine gas leak incident?

16 people took ill after inhaling chlorine gas that leaked at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swimming Pool in Kasarwadi on Tuesday at 8am.

A cylinder containing chlorine gas had started leaking, leading to breathing difficulties, coughing, sore throats, and even loss of consciousness among those present. Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade and police, were quick to arrive at the scene, sealing the cylinder and submerging it in the pool to dissolve the gas in the water.

"We cordoned off the area and evacuated people. At least 16 people who were in the pool inhaled the gas and were taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment," explained an official.

