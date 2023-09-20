Pimpri-Chinchwad: ATS Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals In Moshi | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from a construction site in Borhadewadi, Moshi, for staying illegally in India.

The accused individuals have been identified as Sukantha Sudhir Bagchi (21), Nayan Bindu Bagchi (22), and Samrat Balai Bala (22). All three are natives of Madaripur in Bangladesh.

During the arrest, the ATS recovered three Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, and four mobile phones from them, along with Bangladeshi currency.

A case has been registered at the MIDC Bhosari police station under the Foreign Nationals Act, the Passport Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Foreign Nationals Rules.

