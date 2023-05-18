Pimpri Chinchwad: Assault on PCMC Team during anti-encroachment drive

File Photo | PCMC

Days after the attack on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) team, which resulted in the subsequent arrest of five individuals, another unsettling incident unfolded during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). On Wednesday, at Chikhali, two female staff members were subjected to thrashing by locals.

The incident occurred around 2:45 pm, while the anti-encroachment team was carrying out their duties on the road between Krishnanagar Chowk to Sane Chowk. The accused females not only obstructed the team's work but also verbally abused the PCMC officials and physically assaulted them, expressing their opposition to the encroachment drive. In response to the incident, the complainant, Mahendra Jagobaji Chowdhury (57), a resident of Baliraj Colony, filed a case against the females, charging them with obstructing government work and misbehaving with government officials.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

