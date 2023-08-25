Pimpri Chinchwad: Ajit Pawar Emphasizes Infrastructure Development In City

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during a review meeting held at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday, stressed the importance of developing essential infrastructure to meet the growing urbanization needs of the city. He emphasized the need for clean water, quality housing, education, healthcare, well-maintained roads, sanitation, efficient solid waste management, water recycling through wastewater treatment, and a reliable transport system. Furthermore, he urged local representatives to be actively involved in these infrastructure development projects.

The minister also encouraged the use of updated technology to align with the evolving demands of the city. He noted that various public welfare schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, are being implemented, and authorities should work diligently to ensure that the benefits reach every citizen. The state government has allocated substantial funds to support the city's overall development, and these resources should be utilized efficiently while adhering to city development regulations.

Pawar stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality standards while minimizing errors in development projects. He also assured efforts to resolve pending issues at both the central and state levels, underscoring the state government's commitment to the city's development.

In terms of healthcare, the state government is set to provide free healthcare facilities up to Rs 5 lakh to citizens. Plans for a new medical college and a potential cancer hospital in the city were also discussed.

Education quality was another focal point, with an emphasis on constructing well-equipped infrastructure, e-classrooms, and leveraging technology like Wi-Fi, HD cameras, and LED displays. Initiatives to create job opportunities through 'ITI' courses and establishing English medium schools for underprivileged students were highlighted.

Pawar stresses the use of EV

Addressing environmental concerns, Pawar recommended the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution and advocated for efficient waste management to generate electricity. Plans to develop cemeteries, eliminate slums, and provide solid housing for the homeless were also discussed.

Pawar stressed the importance of responsible water usage, given the current water scarcity situation, and called for comprehensive road widening plans to accommodate the city's growing population.

The meeting covered various development projects, including river rejuvenation, water supply schemes, metro lines, road infrastructure, waste management, and renewable energy projects. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh provided insights into these ongoing initiatives, emphasizing quality education, healthcare, and environmental preservation. Several projects to empower women's savings groups, support disabled citizens, and develop green spaces were also outlined during the meeting.

Read Also Pune: G20 Interfaith Summit at World Peace Dome from Sept 5

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)