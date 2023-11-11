 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 6 Acres Allocated For Industrial Training Institute And Skill Development Centre
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 6 Acres Allocated For Industrial Training Institute And Skill Development Centre

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced on Saturday that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, has granted approval for the allocation of six acres of land to establish an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Skill Development Centre in Chinchwad.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader revealed that earlier this year, he had written a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, advocating for the establishment of a Skill India International Centre in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In his communication, he emphasised the significance of nurturing high-quality skills among the youth, especially in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, cities with a sizable young population and the highest number of colleges in the country. Landge also underlined the importance of equipping the youth with skills that open doors to employment opportunities abroad.

He stated, "To support my demand, Commissioner Shekhar Singh has approved six acres of land for an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Skill Development Centre at Chinchwad near the Mother Teresa flyover. I hope that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will develop this campus along the lines of the central government's Skill India International Centre."

Landge emphasised that this new centre would enable youth to acquire proficiency in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data science, cloud computing, cybersecurity, ERP, big data, and blockchain.

