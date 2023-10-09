Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar |

To address the persistent electricity issue in Rupeenagar, Talawade, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced a significant development on Monday.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news that four transformers, with capacities of 630 KVA, 315 KVA, 630 KVA, and 315 KVA, had been successfully installed at Devi Indrayani Society, Old Alandi Road, KNB Chowk, and Sonwane Vasti RM Industry, respectively.

During the installation process, local corporators and residents joined Landge in witnessing this crucial infrastructure enhancement.

