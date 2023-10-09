 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar

During the installation process, local corporators and residents joined Landge in witnessing this crucial infrastructure enhancement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 4 Transformers Installed To Address Electricity Issues in Rupeenagar |

To address the persistent electricity issue in Rupeenagar, Talawade, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced a significant development on Monday.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news that four transformers, with capacities of 630 KVA, 315 KVA, 630 KVA, and 315 KVA, had been successfully installed at Devi Indrayani Society, Old Alandi Road, KNB Chowk, and Sonwane Vasti RM Industry, respectively.

During the installation process, local corporators and residents joined Landge in witnessing this crucial infrastructure enhancement.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old On Sinhgad Road
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEO: Vijay Wadettiwar Praises Rahuls At MIT-WPU In Pune, Says 'They Are Skilled And Unique'

WATCH VIDEO: Vijay Wadettiwar Praises Rahuls At MIT-WPU In Pune, Says 'They Are Skilled And Unique'

Attention! Two-hour Block On Part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway For Erection Of Gantries On Tuesday

Attention! Two-hour Block On Part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway For Erection Of Gantries On Tuesday

Pune: Three Arrests Made In Tathawade Fire And Explosion Incident

Pune: Three Arrests Made In Tathawade Fire And Explosion Incident

Watch Video: Access Road To Wagholi's IVY Estate Strewn With Nails A Day After Repairs

Watch Video: Access Road To Wagholi's IVY Estate Strewn With Nails A Day After Repairs

Pune: PMPML To Bolster Services With 300 Additional CNG Buses

Pune: PMPML To Bolster Services With 300 Additional CNG Buses