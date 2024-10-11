Pimpri-Chinchwad: 30 Students Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Sandwiches At School | Representative Image

Around 30 students from a school in Pune were hospitalised on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning. The students were discharged after receiving primary treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred after the school served sandwiches for breakfast to around 350 students in classes 5 to 7.

"After eating the sandwiches, some students began vomiting and fell ill. All hospitalised students are in stable condition and are out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar said.

"Most of the students were discharged by evening," he added.

Dr Dhananjay Patil from Chetna Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad said that around 30 students were admitted for treatment by 3pm on Thursday.

"Initially, about 18 students were brought in at 1pm. They were experiencing dizziness, stomach pain, and vomiting. By 3pm, a total of 30 students had been admitted, all of whom were discharged after treatment," he said.

When asked about the cause of the suspected food poisoning, Dr Patil suggested, "It may be due to the sandwiches served during breakfast at the school."

Earlier on October 1, 38 students of Kalwa Sahyadri School in Maharashtra's Thane were admitted to the hospital after consuming Khichdi in school, also leading to food poisoning. These students were in the 5th and 6th standards.