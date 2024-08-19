 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 1 Dead, 2 Feared Drowned In Indrayani River In Moshi
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 1 Dead, 2 Feared Drowned In Indrayani River In Moshi

A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and divers from a local NGO are looking for the missing persons

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

One person died and two others are feared drowned while performing a ritual in a river in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune on Monday, a civic official said.

A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and divers from a local NGO are looking for the missing persons in the Indrayani river, he said.

article-image

"Some persons from Vedashree Tapovan University had come to the river near Moshi to perform 'nadi pujan' (river worship) in the morning. While performing the ritual, one of them slipped into the waters, and two others entered the river to save him," said the official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The body of one person has been fished out while a search is on for two others, he said.

