PHOTOS: Who is Murlidhar Mohol? Know 10 Things About New Minister From Pune |

Former Pune Mayor and newly elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol got portfolio in the new cabinet as an union minister |

Mohol is a first-time MP and even got the place in cabinet |

BJP won Pune Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time as he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes | Anand Chaini

Murlidhar Mohol served as the Mayor of Pune from November 2019 to March 2022 after Mukta Tilak |

By 1996, he entered politics becoming Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune |

In 2002, he contested PMC elections and became corporator for the first time |

BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate celebrating by distributing Jalebi to Punekars |

The BJP selected Mohol, over other contenders such as former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar |