PHOTOS: Who is Murlidhar Mohol? Know 10 Things About New Minister From Pune

Former Pune Mayor and newly elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol got portfolio in the new cabinet as an union minister |
Mohol is a first-time MP and even got the place in cabinet |
BJP won Pune Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time as he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes | Anand Chaini
Murlidhar Mohol served as the Mayor of Pune from November 2019 to March 2022 after Mukta Tilak |
By 1996, he entered politics becoming Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune |
In 2002, he contested PMC elections and became corporator for the first time |
BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate celebrating by distributing Jalebi to Punekars |
The BJP selected Mohol, over other contenders such as former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar |
Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him | BJP