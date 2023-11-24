PHOTOS: Welfare Centre Established For Differently-Abled In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Morewadi | @shekhardalal

In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Morewadi, a state-of-the-art Divyang Bhavan, a welfare centre designed for differently-abled individuals, is being established, announced PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

This comprehensive facility is dedicated to the holistic development of differently-abled citizens, featuring advanced amenities for diagnosis, treatment, and various therapies including physiotherapy, acupressure therapy, speech therapy, and the provision of prosthetic limbs and assistive devices.

Moreover, the centre aims to offer counselling, educational guidance, skill training, employment support, and assistance in accessing government schemes.

Singh highlighted a significant collaboration in this initiative, with Sandvik Coromant India Pvt. joining forces through their CSR commitment to contribute essential equipment and devices for diagnosis and therapy. This collaborative effort involves a recent joint agreement between the Corporation, Sandvik Coromant India Private Limited, and Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh.

Singh emphasised that this initiative aligns with PCMC's pledge to provide comprehensive care across society. He described it as a step toward empowerment and inclusivity.