PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City | Sourced

The event to celebrate World Car-Free Day, organised by NGO Parisar near Mandai in the heart of Pune on Sunday, was vibrant and aimed at promoting car-free cities while engaging citizens in discussions about sustainable urban mobility.

The event attracted a diverse group of participants, including residents, students, and visitors. Attendees shared their views on reducing car dependency and enhancing public transportation, cycling, and walking infrastructure.

Citizens expressed their visions for a greener Pune, emphasising the need for pedestrian-friendly spaces and improved public transport. Participants also enjoyed a photo display showing the transformation of congested cities that adopted car-free zones.

Activities included creating traffic-related Puneri paatis and sharing thoughts on life in a car-free Pune.

Mamta Dudhanikar, a participant, suggested dedicated roads for public transport. "We believe transforming our city into a car-free space is essential for improving air quality and promoting healthier lifestyles," said Sharmila Deo, Senior Programme Associate, Parisar. "The event raised awareness and was a step toward creating a sustainable urban environment. We are also grateful to the Pune Traffic Police, who not only cooperated by providing space but also promoted the idea of Car-Free Day proactively," she added.

The event served as both a platform for discussion and a celebration of community spirit and collective responsibility toward building a cleaner, healthier Pune.