 PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City

PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City

The event attracted a diverse group of participants, including residents, students, and visitors

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City | Sourced

The event to celebrate World Car-Free Day, organised by NGO Parisar near Mandai in the heart of Pune on Sunday, was vibrant and aimed at promoting car-free cities while engaging citizens in discussions about sustainable urban mobility.

The event attracted a diverse group of participants, including residents, students, and visitors. Attendees shared their views on reducing car dependency and enhancing public transportation, cycling, and walking infrastructure.

Citizens expressed their visions for a greener Pune, emphasising the need for pedestrian-friendly spaces and improved public transport. Participants also enjoyed a photo display showing the transformation of congested cities that adopted car-free zones.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Protestors Interrupt Supriya Sule's Speech With 'Jai Shree Ram' Slogans, See How...
article-image

Activities included creating traffic-related Puneri paatis and sharing thoughts on life in a car-free Pune.

FPJ Shorts
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

Mamta Dudhanikar, a participant, suggested dedicated roads for public transport. "We believe transforming our city into a car-free space is essential for improving air quality and promoting healthier lifestyles," said Sharmila Deo, Senior Programme Associate, Parisar. "The event raised awareness and was a step toward creating a sustainable urban environment. We are also grateful to the Pune Traffic Police, who not only cooperated by providing space but also promoted the idea of Car-Free Day proactively," she added.

Read Also
'Pune-Antarctica-Pune Underground Route': Vasant More's Sarcastic Tweet After PMC Truck Falls Into...
article-image

The event served as both a platform for discussion and a celebration of community spirit and collective responsibility toward building a cleaner, healthier Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Proposal To Name Pune Airport As Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport

Maharashtra Govt Approves Proposal To Name Pune Airport As Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport

EY Pune Employee Death: Union Labour Ministry Seeks Report From State Dept

EY Pune Employee Death: Union Labour Ministry Seeks Report From State Dept

PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City

PHOTOS: Pune Marks World Car-Free Day, Advocates For Greener, Car-Free City

PCMC Approves ₹55 Crore Pimple Saudagar's Shivar Chowk-Kunal Icon Road Development Project to Ease...

PCMC Approves ₹55 Crore Pimple Saudagar's Shivar Chowk-Kunal Icon Road Development Project to Ease...

Pune: Central Railway To Run Special Diwali & Chhath Festival Trains To Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur,...

Pune: Central Railway To Run Special Diwali & Chhath Festival Trains To Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur,...