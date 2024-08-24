 PHOTOS: Pune BJP Stages Counter-Protest Against MVA for Politicizing Badlapur Sexual Assault
The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked outrage. On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
The political atmosphere in Pune is highly charged as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders staged a protest against the Badlapur incident, while BJP leaders countered with their own demonstration, accusing the MVA of politicising the issue on Saturday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, along with MVA leaders and workers, donned black bands and protested on Saturday at the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near the collector’s office in Pune. The demonstration included leaders with their mouths tied in black bands, highlighting their demand for justice. Pawar and Supriya Sule were joined by local MVA leaders, including NCP Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap and Congress leader Mohan Joshi, Ravindra Dhangekar.

BJP's counter protest

In response, Pune BJP leaders condemned the MVA's actions, stating that the opposition is trying to politicise the tragic incident in Badlapur. BJP Pune City President Dheeraj Ghate, speaking during their protest, emphasised that the Grand Alliance government is sensitive to the issue and assured that the accused will be sentenced by a fast-track court. Ghate criticised the MVA's actions, saying they do not align with Maharashtra's traditions.

Ghate also highlighted the government's efforts in women empowerment, citing initiatives like the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Yojana, the inclusion of mothers' names in official records, and free education for girls.

MVA Protest

Meanwhile, during the protest, Sharad Pawar expressed his concern, stating, "There isn't a day in Maharashtra without news of atrocities against women... The government should take this incident seriously. Dismissing our actions as mere politics shows how insensitive the government is."

Supriya Sule echoed this sentiment, condemning the government's response and vowing to continue the protests until the accused are arrested. "Incidents of atrocities against women are increasing in the state... There is no fear of the police among people. This government is extremely insensitive, and we will not stop protesting until justice is served," Sule said.

The special investigation team (SIT) for Badlapur sexual assault against minors has registered an FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act which mandates that every authority when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action, said SIT.

