PHOTOS: Nashik Schools Celebrate 'Praveshotsav' As New Academic Year Begins

Nashik Schools Celebrate 'Praveshotsav' As New Academic Year Begins |

The role of the teacher is pivotal in shaping society. To ensure educational opportunities reach children from all social strata, teachers must work wholeheartedly. As the students are the main element of this educational structure, “Praveshotsav” was celebrated in all major private and public schools in Nashik. The students were welcomed with sweets, aarti, and dhol beats. Some students arrived at school on bullock carts decorated beautifully with flowers, balloons, and decorative items.

As per the notices given to all school principals by the Education Officer, Bapusaheb Patil, of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the principals of municipal schools also welcomed students by organising 'Praveshotsav'.

A pre-school preparation workshop for municipal teachers was held at Kalidas Kalamandir on Wednesday. During this workshop, Patil emphasised the importance of implementing innovative measures in schools. The event saw the participation of all center heads, principals, and teachers.

Patil highlighted that the number of students in municipal schools is increasing significantly, and school attendance should reach one hundred per cent. He reminded teachers that it is their responsibility to provide quality education. All schools have now become smart schools, leveraging technology for the overall development of students. Patil advised that teachers should prepare comprehensive plans before the academic year begins to ensure effective teaching.

'Aim for more awards'

During the last academic year, four schools from the NMC received state-level awards under the "Mukhya Mantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala" campaign. Patil attributed this success to the efforts of centre heads, principals, and teachers. He urged them to strive for even greater achievements, aiming for 10 to 15 schools to receive awards in the coming academic year.