PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers

Murlidhar Mohol seeks blessings from Pune's Kasba Ganpati before beginning his Lok Sabha campaign |
Bharatiya Janata Party named Mohol as its Pune Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming general elections yesterday |
He shared a hug with Dipak Mankar, the NCP (AP) city president, at the temple |
Mohol expresses gratitude for BJP's nomination despite lacking a political background |
Mohol's candidacy signifies BJP's focus on grassroots party workers for the Lok Sabha polls |
Mohol, a former city mayor, brings a Maratha representation to BJP's candidate lineup |
Mohol's political journey began three decades ago as a BJP member, rising from a city corporator to mayor |
Mohol's familial roots trace back to Mulshi, where his father sought better opportunities for his family |