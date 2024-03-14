PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers |

Murlidhar Mohol seeks blessings from Pune's Kasba Ganpati before beginning his Lok Sabha campaign |

Bharatiya Janata Party named Mohol as its Pune Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming general elections yesterday |

He shared a hug with Dipak Mankar, the NCP (AP) city president, at the temple |

Mohol expresses gratitude for BJP's nomination despite lacking a political background |

Mohol's candidacy signifies BJP's focus on grassroots party workers for the Lok Sabha polls |

Mohol, a former city mayor, brings a Maratha representation to BJP's candidate lineup |

Mohol's political journey began three decades ago as a BJP member, rising from a city corporator to mayor |