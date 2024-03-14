 PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers

PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From Followers |
Murlidhar Mohol seeks blessings from Pune's Kasba Ganpati before beginning his Lok Sabha campaign

Murlidhar Mohol seeks blessings from Pune's Kasba Ganpati before beginning his Lok Sabha campaign |

Bharatiya Janata Party named Mohol as its Pune Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming general elections yesterday

Bharatiya Janata Party named Mohol as its Pune Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming general elections yesterday |

He shared a hug with Dipak Mankar, the NCP (AP) city president, at the temple

He shared a hug with Dipak Mankar, the NCP (AP) city president, at the temple |

Mohol expresses gratitude for BJP's nomination despite lacking a political background

Mohol expresses gratitude for BJP's nomination despite lacking a political background |

Mohol's candidacy signifies BJP's focus on grassroots party workers for the Lok Sabha polls

Mohol's candidacy signifies BJP's focus on grassroots party workers for the Lok Sabha polls |

Mohol, a former city mayor, brings a Maratha representation to BJP's candidate lineup

Mohol, a former city mayor, brings a Maratha representation to BJP's candidate lineup |

Mohol's political journey began three decades ago as a BJP member, rising from a city corporator to mayor

Mohol's political journey began three decades ago as a BJP member, rising from a city corporator to mayor |

Mohol's familial roots trace back to Mulshi, where his father sought better opportunities for his family

Mohol's familial roots trace back to Mulshi, where his father sought better opportunities for his family |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From...

PHOTOS: Murlidhar Mohol Seeks Blessings At Pune's Kasba Ganpati Amidst Show Of Support From...

Who is Nilesh Lanke? Parner MLA Leaves Ajit Pawar Faction, Joins Sharad Pawar Group In Pune

Who is Nilesh Lanke? Parner MLA Leaves Ajit Pawar Faction, Joins Sharad Pawar Group In Pune

PHOTOS: Discover 10 Vibrant Holi Parties In Pune You Mustn't Miss

PHOTOS: Discover 10 Vibrant Holi Parties In Pune You Mustn't Miss

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Advances Healthcare And Education Initiatives; ₹20 Lakh Medical Insurance,...

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Advances Healthcare And Education Initiatives; ₹20 Lakh Medical Insurance,...

Pune: Pranjali Surduse Bags Silver Medal For Maharashtra At National Mini Golf Championship

Pune: Pranjali Surduse Bags Silver Medal For Maharashtra At National Mini Golf Championship