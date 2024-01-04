 PHOTOS l Serving Confused Society Poses Challenges For New Filmmakers: Javed Akhtar At 9th Ajanta – Ellora International Film Festival
Javed received the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award during the festival, inaugurated by noted film director R Balki, with director Anubhav Sinha as the guest of honour.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar expressed his views on the challenges faced by contemporary filmmakers in serving a confused society during the 9th Ajanta – Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) inauguration at Rukhmini Hall in MGM University Campus.

"The film producers earlier were very clear about what they had to serve society. However, the society in the present age is confused, and it has become more difficult for new filmmakers to serve the confused society," Akhtar said.

Akhtar received the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award during the festival, inaugurated by noted film director R Balki, with director Anubhav Sinha as the guest of honour. Other dignitaries present included National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) director Gauri Nayar, Film City deputy managing director Sanjay Patil, organising committee president Nandkishor Kagliwal, MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, festival director Ashok Rane, art director Chandrakant Kulkarni, and others.

Akhtar further remarked that the protagonists (Heroes) in films have evolved with each decade, citing the romantic hero of the 50s, the rebel against family values in the 60s, and the emergence of the Angry Young Man in the 70s. He emphasised the shift in societal situations and urged people to clarify their objectives as the confused state of society makes it challenging for the film industry to meet its expectations.

Sinha expressed happiness about Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar having a film institute, nurturing aspiring filmmakers.

Balki, who enjoys watching films, considered the festival a unique opportunity to view a wide array of national and international films.

The festival, organised by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM), Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation, Prozone Mall, and the Maharashtra Government, will feature seminars, film shows, and other events at INOX at Prozone Mall from January 4 to 7. Various individuals from different walks of life attended the inaugural function.

