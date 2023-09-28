 PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj

PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj

Earlier in the week, the IMD had stated that conditions were becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and adjoining western India within the next two to three days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj |

Pune and its neighboring areas were soaked by heavy rainfall on Thursday, accompanied by thunder and lightning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, coinciding with the Ganpati Visarjan festival.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the IMD, reported an approximately 8-day delay in the southeast monsoon's withdrawal.

The rain lashed the city, along with Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Katraj, causing waterlogging and inconvenience for the residents.

The rain lashed the city, along with Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Katraj, causing waterlogging and inconvenience for the residents.

The rain lashed the city, along with Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Katraj, causing waterlogging and inconvenience for the residents. |

The heavy rain pounded the city, as it bid farewell to their beloved deity.

The heavy rain pounded the city, as it bid farewell to their beloved deity. |

Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging, causing inconvenience for the residents.

Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging, causing inconvenience for the residents. |

Read Also
Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada...
article-image

Withdrawal of the southwest monsoon

Earlier in the week, the IMD had stated that conditions were becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and adjoining western India within the next two to three days.

India's agricultural calendar comprises three cropping seasons: summer, Kharif, and Rabi. The Kharif season involves crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November.

Since June 1, India has received a total of 6 percent less rainfall, with 805.3 mm recorded against the normal of 853.4 mm, according to IMD data.

Read Also
Pune Metro Extends Service Till 2 AM For Ganpati Visarjan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: With Dhol Tasha Beats, Pune Bids Adieu To Bappa

PHOTOS: With Dhol Tasha Beats, Pune Bids Adieu To Bappa

PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj

PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj

Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada...

Pune: Visarjan for Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, And Kesri Wada...

VIDEOS: Pune Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Joins Procession...

VIDEOS: Pune Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Joins Procession...

Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points, And...

Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points, And...