PHOTOS: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj |

Pune and its neighboring areas were soaked by heavy rainfall on Thursday, accompanied by thunder and lightning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, coinciding with the Ganpati Visarjan festival.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the IMD, reported an approximately 8-day delay in the southeast monsoon's withdrawal.

The rain lashed the city, along with Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Katraj, causing waterlogging and inconvenience for the residents.

The rain lashed the city, along with Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Katraj, causing waterlogging and inconvenience for the residents. |

The heavy rain pounded the city, as it bid farewell to their beloved deity. |

Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging, causing inconvenience for the residents. |

Withdrawal of the southwest monsoon

Earlier in the week, the IMD had stated that conditions were becoming favourable for the further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from more parts of northwest and adjoining western India within the next two to three days.

India's agricultural calendar comprises three cropping seasons: summer, Kharif, and Rabi. The Kharif season involves crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November.

Since June 1, India has received a total of 6 percent less rainfall, with 805.3 mm recorded against the normal of 853.4 mm, according to IMD data.

Read Also Pune Metro Extends Service Till 2 AM For Ganpati Visarjan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)