PHOTOS: Common Yoga Protocol held at Nisarg Gram in Pune's Yewalewadi

On the directions of the Ministry of Ayush, this year, on April 6, which is the 76th-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Common Yoga Protocol was organised at Nisarg Gram, Yewalewadi.

What is Common Yoga Protocol?

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) has been designed with the consensus of all the experts. CYP comprises day-to-day Yoga practice for the masses to reap the benefits of Yoga. The protocol intends to create general awareness among the masses to attain peace, harmony and well-being through Yoga practices such as Yoga Nidra, Pranayama, Dhyan, etc.

The program was organised in association with the Central Bureau of Communication, Maharashtra and Goa region, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Millet Breakfast was served

This year being a Millet year, the National Institute of Naturopathy served a free Millet breakfast to all the participants. This programme was open to all and free of cost.

Pune Division's artists of the Central Bureau of Communication also performed during the event.