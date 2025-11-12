PCMC's 'Sakhi Aangan' To Generate Rs 10 Lakh Monthly For Women SHGs |

Pimpri: In a significant step towards promoting women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has officially named its newly developed food and crafts centre in Akurdi as ‘Sakhi Aangan’.

The centre, established under the Women and Child Welfare Scheme of PCMC’s Social Development Department, will be operated entirely by women’s self-help groups (SHGs), providing them with a dedicated platform to market and expand their enterprises.

The initiative marks a new milestone in inclusive governance, as ‘Sakhi Aangan’ became the site of India’s first-ever e-auction for shop allotment exclusively for women’s SHGs. The e-auction process was conducted under the leadership of PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar and Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, with guidance from Deputy Commissioner Mamta Shinde.

A total of 49 commercial stalls have been developed at the Akurdi centre, designed as a modern, community-oriented business hub. The e-auction recorded bids ranging from Rs 15,100 to Rs 32,000 per stall, reflecting the strong interest and potential in the project.

Out of the 49 stalls, PCMC has ensured inclusive participation by reserving: 2 stalls for SHGs led by women with disabilities, 1 stall for a transgender group, 1 stall for women who served as COVID warriors, 2 stalls for tribal women’s groups, 3 stalls under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, and 40 stalls for women’s groups registered under the PCMC SAKSHAM initiative.

A fusion of design, heritage, and social enterprise

To make the space vibrant and community-driven, PCMC invited college students to participate in a special hackathon focused on the centre’s beautification and branding. Students from design and marketing disciplines contributed innovative ideas to enhance the visual appeal and identity of Sakhi Aangan.

The interiors now feature artistic installations that showcase Pimpri Chinchwad’s rich heritage, along with informative panels celebrating the contributions of pioneering social reformers who worked for women’s rights and empowerment.

Speaking about the initiative, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said,“‘Sakhi Aangan’ will play a pivotal role in creating pathways for women’s entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance. By providing a structured business platform, we aim to channel the creativity and skills of women’s self-help groups towards sustainable income generation. This initiative marks a transformative step in our city’s journey of women-led development.”

Echoing the sentiment, Deputy Commissioner Mamta Shinde added,“Through ‘Sakhi Aangan’, women’s groups now have the opportunity to explore diverse business avenues — from food and handicrafts to home-made products and textile manufacturing. With an expected monthly turnover of over Rs 10 lakh, this initiative will not only strengthen their income base but also enhance their management skills and confidence. It stands as a symbol of Pimpri Chinchwad’s commitment to inclusive growth and empowerment.”