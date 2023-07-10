PCMC Organizes Jansanvad Sabhas for Citizen-Administration Coordination and Grievance Redressal

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in a bid to promote citizen-administration coordination organized Jansanvad Sabhas, public dialogue meetings, in all its regional offices on Monday. These regular meetings, held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, aim to swiftly address grievances and foster effective communication between residents and the administration.

The Jansanvad Sabha witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens who raised a total of 43 complaints and suggestions during the sessions. Notably, residents also expressed their appreciation by felicitating field officers for successfully implementing previous suggestions put forth in the meetings.

Jansanvad Sabha serves as a crucial bridge between citizens and the municipal corporation, facilitating increased civic participation in the municipality's goals, policies, and decision-making processes. The platform encourages residents to actively voice their questions, suggestions, and complaints, thus contributing to the overall development of the region.