PCMC On High Alert As Dengue Cases Rise In Pimpri-Chinchwad | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad is grappling with an escalating concern as dengue cases continue to rise. Since the commencement of this year, a total of 58 individuals have fallen victim to this disease. Of note, July witnessed 36 cases, followed by an additional 22 cases reported thus far in August. The abrupt upsurge in dengue incidents has impelled the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to rally residents to exercise caution and adopt preventive measures against dengue transmission.

Curiously, June exhibited no instances of dengue, despite this being the onset of the rainy season. However, the scenario took a different turn in the subsequent months, with August being particularly notable for its confirmed tally of 22 cases.

The prevailing weather conditions contribute significantly to the rise in vector-borne diseases. The rainy weather results in the accumulation of water, providing a conducive breeding environment for disease-carrying vectors, thus intensifying the rate of transmission.

Common dengue symptoms encompass high fever, headaches, rashes, and muscle and joint pain. Severe cases may involve critical bleeding and shock, posing life-threatening risks. PCMC underscores the importance of eradicating potential water containers, including garden and terrace debris, to thwart mosquito breeding.

In a bid to curb mosquito propagation, PCMC calls on residents to proactively prevent water stagnation. Residents are urged not to store water in open spaces for more than three days, as stagnant water provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, potentially fueling an increase in vector-borne diseases. As a preemptive step, PCMC stresses the regular changing of stored household water every three days without exception.

Dr. Abhay Dadewar, Additional Medical Officer at the PCMC Health Department, underscores the urgency of seeking prompt medical attention upon exhibiting dengue symptoms. Swift and appropriate treatment, coupled with maintaining clean surroundings, is pivotal. Dr. Dadewar also advises residents to remain vigilant until October, as dengue cases typically subside during this period.

