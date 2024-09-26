PCMC Launches Ambitious Skill and Employment Survey to Empower Local Youth under Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaarya Prashikshan Yojana: Know Details Here | Twitter/@pcmcindiagovin

In a pivotal move to shape the future of skill development and employment opportunities, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has commenced a large-scale skill and employment survey under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaarya Prashikshan Yojana from earlier this week. This survey, carried out by newly recruited field surveyors, aims to gather essential data on the aspirations and challenges faced by local youth. The initiative, part of the Maharashtra Government’s efforts to enhance youth employability, will provide hands-on work experience to candidates over six months, with stipends directly credited to their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

A total of 241 field surveyor positions have been sanctioned within PCMC’s Social Development Department, with 176 candidates already appointed. Out of these, 66 have reported for duty, and 20 have completed their preliminary training. These newly trained surveyors began their fieldwork on Monday, 23rd September, with more candidates set to join in the coming weeks.

In collaboration with the Lighthouse Communities Foundation, PCMC’s survey aims to cover over 1 lakh households, particularly in slum areas, low-income communities, and village zones. The goal is to gain insights into the educational backgrounds, aspirations, and employment challenges of youth aged 18 to 40. The data collected will be used to guide the creation of targeted skill development programs and employment opportunities that align with the needs of the local population.

PCMC Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, said, “The corporation is committed to creating skill development and employment opportunities for Pimpri Chinchwad youth. Through the Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaarya Prashikshan Yojana, we aim to provide practical training that enhances the employability of our young candidates, making them job-ready for the future.”

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, highlighting this initiative's importance, said, “This is a golden opportunity for young job seekers with qualifications ranging from HSC to ITI, diploma, degree, and post-graduation to gain real-world experience. The stipend they receive is directly transferred to their bank accounts through DBT, providing both financial support and valuable work experience.”

Assistant Commissioner of the Social Development Department, Tanaji Narale, added, “This survey will provide essential data to help us tailor our skill development programs and employment policies to the specific needs of the youth in our community.”

PCMC urges all residents to cooperate with the survey teams and provide the necessary information to support the initiative. The corporation remains committed to empowering its youth and ensuring every young citizen has access to skill development and employment opportunities that will pave the way for a brighter future.